Forget The Big Game Itself, Let’s Talk Food!

Hot dogs for game day, super bowl food

The Big Game is less than two weeks away. Now we know which teams will be playing for the infamous Vince Lombardi trophy in New Orleans on February 9th. The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs where the Chiefs will have an opportunity to make history. They are playing for a chance at a “3 peat” which would make them the first NFL team ever to win 3 championships in a row. But what’s potentially more important than the game itself, is the food.

40 to 60 percent of Americans will be attending a Big Game party. That means we will all be consuming lots of food, the majority of which are snacks. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular Big Game foods.

Nachos! Is it really a Big Game party without nachos? This can be any type of nachos too. Cheese, chilli, chicken, beef you name it. Here’s a great recipe for a five star rated nacho. Wings! Wings everywhere…all kinds of wings. From dry rub, to buffalo, to teriyaki. It really doesn’t matter what kind of wings, but there must be lots of them. And don’t even talk to me about the dipping sauces. Ranch and blue cheese are a MUST. Here is a five star wing recipe we found. Chips and Dip! Okay, this is a tough one because there are so many types of dips. My personal favorite is TACO DIP. With layers and layers of cheese, taco dips can be so deliciously filling. Here is an easy recipe for a delicious taco dip that is also five stars. Chili! Chili is a nice, comfort food for the big game. There are several ways to make chili but having hamburger meat and beans are a must. Here is a great chili recipe that is fairly simple. Pizza! Okay, not every party has pizza but it’s a great idea to have some. Pizza is a universal snacking favorite and will be a big hit at any party. Make your own to impress your guests even more. Meatballs! Meatballs are simple and always a big hit. Either on toothpicks or served in a crockpot, there are many recipes for meatballs but it’s safe to say however you cook them, they’ll be devoured. Here’s a recipe made with grape jelly.

Regardless what your food of choice is, you really won’t go wrong having any or all of these foods at your Big Game party. It’ll almost make you forget there’s actually a game on. Oh and GO EAGLES!

A 29 year radio veteran, Melissa has made notable media appearances including serving as a judge and correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Community Auditions, Phantom Gourmet, Chronicle and many more. Additionally, Melissa won a Gracie Award in 2019 for her work as Co-Host of The GetUp Crew with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy. She volunteered coaching cheerleading for 20 years. Melissa is a social influencer who creates videos promoting area businesses, movies, concerts and other lifestyle events.