Santa’s Downtown Dog Dash in Aiken- Raising Funds For Homeless Pets

Lace-up your running shoes and get ready for a festive run in downtown Aiken to support a local organization. On Saturday, December 14th, Downtown Dog is hosting Aiken’s first Santa’s Downtown Dog Dash to raise funds for Friends of the Animal Shelter – FOTAS Aiken.

This fun event will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th in Aiken’s Historic Alley. Participants can run or walk the 5K route, or sign up for a 1-mile dog walk. The run begins at 8 a.m. with the one-mile dog walk beginning immediately after. The course is a flat, fast, out-and-back course.

For even more festive fun, participants are encouraged to dress in their Santa suits and other fun holiday attire. Proceeds from the event will help homeless animals in Aiken County through FOTAS Aiken.

Register for the first Santa’s Downtown Dog Dash here. Online registration is open through Friday, December 13th at 5 p.m.

Other Ways To Support FOTAS Aiken

December 3rd is Giving Tuesday. You can donate funds by going to the FOTAS Aiken website here. On this day, donations will be matched up to $10,000.

You can also volunteer your time at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Email [email protected] for more information or call 803-642-1537.

Be sure to follow Friends of the Animal Shelter – FOTAS Aiken on Facebook to see the adoptable pets. You can help these animals find loving homes by sharing their stories!

FOTAS Aiken

FOTAS Aiken is a volunteer-based organization and a registered 501 c3 public charity. The organization has worked with the Aiken County Animal Shelter since 2009. FOTAS was a recipient of the Secretary of State of South Carolina Angel Award for being one of ten (out of 14,000 organizations) recognized as representing the most efficient and effective charities in South Carolina.

The organization is wholly funded by private donations. Their mission is to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter by promoting animal welfare, responsible pet ownership, and the elimination of euthanasia of all adoptable animals.

Learn more about FOTAS Aiken here.

